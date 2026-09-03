‘India is a global superpower’: Ukraine hails India’s role, welcomes PM Modi’s call to move from endless war to end of war

Welcoming EAM S Jaishankar on a historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha backed PM Modi's peace stance and labeled India a global superpower.

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Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha with India's EAM (IANS)

Kyiv: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha lauded India as a “global superpower” during a landmark meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kyiv. Highlighting the significance of the first-ever dedicated bilateral visit by an Indian EAM to Ukraine, Sybiha expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on transitioning from an endless war to lasting peace. The discussions took place against the backdrop of persistent Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, ports, and civil maritime transportation routes.

Global Superpower Praise: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha referred to India as a “global superpower” and welcomed PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to transition from an endless war to peace. Read more: 'We are there': EAM Jaishankar says India ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war

Historic Bilateral Visit: EAM S Jaishankar’s trip to Kyiv marks the first-ever dedicated bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine.

Security Context: Sybiha acknowledged Jaishankar’s brave visit on X, noting that it comes amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, port infrastructure, and commercial shipping.

“During our negotiations, we discussed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security. India is a global power, and we welcome Prime Minister Modi’s call to move from an endless war towards an end to the war. Ukraine stands ready for diplomacy. We also discussed our bilateral cooperation. From infrastructure and the pharmaceutical sector to technological innovation and digitalisation, we are ready to realise our full potential. We agreed to work on convening our next intergovernmental commission meeting to turn great perspectives into great mutually beneficial projects,” Sybiha added.

On Monday, reiterating that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine, PM Modi asserted during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is essential for the well-being of humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war.

“As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity,” said PM Modi in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)