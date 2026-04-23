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India is a great country: Trump scrambles to clarify after hellhole remark row

‘India is a great country’: Trump scrambles to clarify after ‘hellhole’ remark row

Amid growing backlash, Donald Trump moved to clarify his position after a “hellhole” remark surfaced in a shared talk show transcript, with the US Embassy quoting him as saying India is “a great country” and reaffirming ties.

Donald Trump- File image

Washington DC: In a big development in India-US relations, US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a clarification over remarks linked to a “hellhole” comment on India, following criticism and backlash from across the world. The clarification came through a statement released by the US Embassy in New Delhi, which sought to underline Trump’s positive view of India. The controversy arose after the US President shared a transcript of a conservative political talk show that described India, China and some other countries using the term “hellholes.”

The shared transcript was from a show hosted by Michael Savage, where the discussion focused on US immigration and birthright citizenship. The host claimed that people from such countries travel to Washington in the final stages of pregnancy and gain US citizenship for their children.

The content largely criticised the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), accusing it of supporting policies that allegedly favour undocumented immigrants over US citizens.

‘India is a great country’, says US President Trump on clarification of old comment

Responding to the row, a US Embassy spokesperson quoted Trump as saying, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top.”

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What Trump said on birthright citizenship and immigrants?

A social media post by US President Donald Trump criticising birthright citizenship and targeting immigrants and advocacy groups has sparked backlash from Indian-American organisations and political leaders, who warned that the remarks could fuel racism and endanger communities.

Also read: ‘Uninformed, inappropriate, poor taste’: MEA strongly condemns Trump’s ‘hellhole’ comment

In the post, Trump shared a lengthy commentary criticising birthright citizenship and targeting legal advocacy groups, immigrants, and sections of the Asian-American community. The text described the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) as “a gangster criminal organization” and alleged that it had “done more damage to this nation than Iran has ever done directly to this nation.”

Also Read: ‘China, India are cradles of civilisation’: Iran gives a befitting reply to Trump’s ‘hellhole’ comment

The commentary also questioned the constitutional framework, stating: “Birthright citizenship should be subjected to a national vote, not put in the hands of lawyers. Let the citizens decide.”

Iran’s reply to Trump’s racist comment against India and China

Iranian Embassy in Hyderabad also gave a response to Trump’s comment. It wrote, “China and India are the cradles of Civilization. In fact, the #hellhole is where its war-criminal president threatened to decimate the civilization in Iran.”

(With inputs from agencies)

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