From missiles to drones: The powerful Israeli weapons strengthening India’s military arsenal

India buys many powerful weapons from Israel to make its military stronger. This includes everything from the Barak-8 missile to Heron drones. Here is a look at the main equipment India uses and why it is so important for their defense.

India-Israel defence weapons

New Delhi: India maintains one of the closest defence ties with Israel today. Israel has been amongst the top three defence suppliers to India over the last three decades. From air defence systems to state-of-the-art drones and smart missiles, these weapons have helped plug vital gaps in India’s defence preparedness. Here are some of the weapons systems that India buys from Israel:

Barak-8 Surface-to-Air Missile

Barak-8 is joint venture between Israel Aerospace Industries and India’s DRDO. It features medium-to-long range air defence capabilities.

Surface-to-air range: 70-100 km

Can target fighter aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles

Comes equipped with active electronically scanned radar and vertical launching system

Indian Navy and Indian Air Force use this missile system to protect critical military infrastructure along India’s borders. Barak missiles are also deployed on warships to secure India’s interests in the Indian Ocean.

Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missile

India has purchased thousands of Spike ATGMs from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Features:

Fire-and-forget missile system

Maximum range of 4-8 km

Operate during day/night conditions

High precision, limited collateral damage

Spike missiles give India’s infantry the ability to target enemy armor in high altitude regions and help engage targets with ease.

Herons and Searcher Drones

India uses Israeli-made Heron and Searcher unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for surveillance purposes.

Features:

Hours of endurance (more than 24-30+ hours for Heron UAVs)

Capture real-time intelligence

Has been used along India’s borders for monitoring purposes

All-weather capability

Israeli drones are primarily used for border surveillance and gathering intelligence. They’re also used by India for monitoring purposes in coastal regions.

Phalcon Airborne Early Warning (AEW) System

India runs a Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS). This system has Israeli built radar mounted on Russian IL-76 aircraft.

Features:

Provides a 360-degree view

Can detect enemy aircraft and missiles from afar

A mobile command center during air ops

Indian Air Force (IAF) uses these systems for surveillance purposes.

Harop “Kamikaze” Drone

India has acquired the “suicide drone” from Israel. Known as Harop, these loitering munitions can autonomously detect and attack targets.

Features:

Ability to fly around before striking targets

Comes equipped with optical cameras

High precision levels

Best used against radar systems

The Indian Army uses this “kamikaze drone” for precise strikes.

Other Systems

India has also imported Israeli systems like:

Naval radar systems

Electronic warfare systems

Missile defence technologies

Smart bombs

Why does India buy from Israel?

Apart from proven combat-tested systems, there are several reasons why India buys from Israel:

Access to advanced surveillance tech

Includes benefits like technology transfer and joint-production

Delivery times are relatively short

India and Israel also work together on military research and intelligence sharing. India maintains strong relations with Israeli governments – be it under Netanyahu or his predecessors. Netanyahu has also been a vocal supporter of India’s position on various international issues.

Israel sells weapons and technology that suit India’s military requirements. With threats increasing on multiple fronts, Israeli weaponry is now part of India’s layered defence grid.

India-Israel defence trade has surpassed USD 15 billion. With military modernisation a key priority. India will continue to build on this partnership. This includes working with Israeli companies on projects such as co production and building infrastructure in India.

