PM Modi invited by Israel for official visit scheduled for....

Israel has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Israeli Embassy confirms, sparking speculation of a February visit that could further strengthen strategic and diplomatic ties.

PM Modi has reportedly been invited by Israel, the Israeli Embassy in India confirmed on Friday, although it didn’t give any additional details. Reports say Modi will be visiting the country in February.

Responding to queries from The Hindu newspaper, an embassy spokesperson confirmed a dialogue was going on between the two countries. India-Israel relations have strengthened over the last few years with defence and trade deals being signed between the two countries.

