New Delhi: The government at the Centre has issued a detailed advisory for prospective students willing to study medicine in China, cautioning them of the pitfalls, including poor pass percentage, mandatory learning of the official spoken language Putonghua, and stringent norms to qualify to practice in India.Also Read - AIIMS Paramedical Students Call Off Indefinite Hunger Strike, Resume Work

The advisory was issued as thousands of Indians studying in Chinese medical colleges are currently stuck at home for over two years due to Beijing’s COVID visa ban. According to official estimates, over 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in various Chinese universities. A vast majority of them are medical students. Also Read - 90 Kerala Medical Students Studying in China Seek NMC's Favourable Response

After over two years of COVID visa restrictions, China has recently started issuing visas to a selected number of students to return. However, most of them struggled to return as there are no direct flights and the two countries are still in talks to work out limited flight facilities keeping in view Beijing’s quarantine restrictions. Also Read - Medical Students From China, Ukraine Can Now Appear For FMGE. Details Here

The Chinese medical colleges, meanwhile, began enrolment for new students from India and abroad. Against this backdrop, the Indian Embassy in Beijing issued a comprehensive advisory on Thursday for students from India wanting to study medicine in China.

WHAT DOES THE ADVISORY SAY?