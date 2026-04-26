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India issues travel advisory for nationals in Mali amid security developments

India issues travel advisory for nationals in Mali amid security developments

The Indian Embassy has issued an advisory for Indians living in Mali following the security concerns in the African country, advising its nationals to 'to remain highly vigilant, exercise utmost caution and stay indoors'.

Travel advisory has been issued in Mali for Indian nationals. Image Courtesy: AP

India has advised its nationals residing in Mali to stay indoors and remain cautious and alert following recent security developments in the West African nation.

The advisory read, “Due to recent security developments and reported attacks in Kati and other parts of Mali, the Embassy of India in Bamako urges all Indian nationals residing in Mali to remain highly vigilant, exercise utmost caution, stay indoors, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the Malian authorities from time to time.”

Attention: All Indian nationals in Mali are requested to take note of the latest advisory issued by the Embassy of India, Bamako enclosed below: @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @diaspora_india pic.twitter.com/uYTc62vSA0 — India in Mali (@IndianEmbassyML) April 25, 2026

Embassy closely monitoring situation

The embassy added that it is closely tracking the developing situation in coordination with Malian authorities and will provide updates when necessary.

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It urged Indian nationals to stay in touch with the embassy through its website and the embassy’s official social media accounts. It also advised Indian nationals to contact the Embassy at +223 78486019/94793705 in case of any emergency assistance.

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Gunmen stage simultaneous attacks across Mali, army says

The advisory comes as several gunmen attacked Mali capital, Bamako and other locations across the country, stated the Army. On Saturday morning, the army said it was fighting “terrorist groups” following attacks on army barracks in Bamako and other areas of the military-led nation.

Two loud explosions and sustained gunfire were heard shortly before 6am (06:00 GMT) near Mali’s main military base, Kati, outside Bamako, the home of military ruler General Assimi Goita.

According to residents in Kati, Defence Minister General Sadio Camara’s house was targeted. Two witnesses told Reuters the residence was struck and destroyed, though AFP, citing Camara’s entourage, reported he was not present and was safe.

Similar protests in other parts of the country

There was similar unrest at about the same time in the central town of Sevare, the town of Kidal and the city of Gao in northern Mali. A spokesperson for the Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) has said its forces had taken control of Kidal and some areas in Gao. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the claim.

Multiple insurgencies

Mali’s military government, led by Assimi Goita, took power after coups in 2020 and 2021, pledging to restore security, but has struggled to do so.

The country is battling rebellions by the West African affiliates of al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS), as well as the Tuareg-led rebellion in the north.

With inputs from PTI

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