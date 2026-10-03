India makes BIG move to end Russia-Ukraine war; Kyiv calls New Delhi’s ceasefire proposal ‘most comprehensive’

Ukraine said India's proposal covers both an energy truce and a ceasefire in the Black Sea. The development comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin Modi's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

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(Image: ANI/File)

Ukraine has received four separate ceasefire proposals from India, the United States, Turkey and Egypt as diplomatic efforts to stop the Russia-Ukraine war continue. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv is ready to consider different options for a truce. However, he said any agreement should cover not only fighting but also attacks on energy facilities and activity in the Black Sea.

Sybiha described India’s proposal as the “most comprehensive” of the four. He also said that, for the first time, India had indicated its willingness to play a role in the peace process.

“We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India’s proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea truce, but only in this combination,” Sybiha said. “This [should be] a complete energy truce, a stop to attacks on all energy facilities, including port infrastructure.”

What is in India’s proposal?

According to Sybiha, India’s proposal combines an energy ceasefire with a truce in the Black Sea. Ukraine wants attacks on energy facilities to stop, including strikes affecting port infrastructure. Kyiv has also said it is open to other forms of a ceasefire, including a possible halt to fighting along the frontline. However, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine wants the energy and Black Sea aspects to be included in any broader arrangement.

The details of India’s proposal have not been publicly released in full, so it is not yet clear how Moscow has responded to the specific framework.

Turkey, Egypt and US also put forward plans

Turkey and Egypt have proposed a Black Sea truce focused on grain and agricultural exports. The Black Sea is important for Ukraine’s food exports, making the issue significant for international grain supplies.

The United States has separately proposed an energy ceasefire, an issue that was discussed during talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Sybiha said Kyiv is prepared to look at different ceasefire formats and suggested that a truce could also emerge from a future meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In general, we believe a truce could be one of the results of a meeting between President Zelensky and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We are ready for different formats of a truce, including an unconditional one along the line of contact,” Sybiha said.

Putin praises Modi’s efforts

The development comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to help end the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club, Putin said Modi repeatedly raises the issue of ending the war during their meetings. He said the Indian prime minister has “very good ideas” aimed at finding a solution acceptable to both sides.

Putin also thanked Modi for his efforts to promote a peaceful settlement and said the Indian leader remains interested in bringing the conflict to an end.

India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war

India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi has maintained contact with both Moscow and Kyiv and has repeatedly stressed that lasting peace can only come through talks.