India-Maldives Row: President Muizzu Asks Modi Government to Withdraw Troops by March 15

Abdulla Nazim, the Policy Director of the Maldives President's Office, told reporters that President Muizzu had proposed to withdraw Indian troops from the Maldives.

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian troops from the island nation before March 15, Maldives-based Adhadhu newspaper reported on Sunday. This comes after a meeting between officials from the Indian High Commission in the Maldives and officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male.

Trending Now

Abdulla Nazim, the Policy Director of the Maldives President’s Office, told reporters that President Muizzu had proposed to withdraw Indian troops from the Maldives. “During the meeting, the President proposed the removal of Indian troops before March 15. The government, the President’s Office and the President have proposed this date for the agenda of the meeting. Those discussions are now underway,” Adhadhu newspaper quoted Nazim as saying at the press conference.

You may like to read

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not issued any statement on the reported meeting so far.

Nazim further said that Indian troops cannot stay in Maldives and that is “what the people want,” the local newspaper reported. “The most important point is that Indian troops cannot stay in this country. That is the policy of this government. That is the promise of President Mohammed Muizzu and what the people want,” he said.

The Maldives official said Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar and some senior officials are attending the meeting, while senior officials from the Maldives Foreign Ministry and the President’s Office will represent the Maldives.

“The meeting is being attended by the Indian High Commissioner and Joint Secretary as well as several other senior officials from India. Senior officials from the Foreign Ministry and some senior officials from the President’s Office are also participating on behalf of Maldives,” Nazim said.

Officials in the meeting include Chief of Staff of the President’s Office Abdulla Fayaz, Ambassador at Large Ali Naseer, Maldives Ambassador to India Ibrahim Shaheeb and Chief of Defense Force Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef, according to Adhadhu newspaper.

The removal of Indian troops in the Maldives was the main campaign of Muizzu’s party. Currently, there are around 70 Indian troops, along with Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft and two HAL Dhruv helicopters, stationed in the Maldives.

(With ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.