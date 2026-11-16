India’s ties with ASEAN at heart of Act East Policy, says PM Modi as he embarks on two-day visit to Philippines

At the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi expressed his commitment to working with fellow leaders to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance shared goals of growth, connectivity and prosperity.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: PM Modi on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to the Philippines. Before his departure, the Prime Minister said that India’s relations with ASEAN countries are at the heart of its Act East Policy and hold a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision. PM Modi is visiting Manila on November 16-17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“India’s ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations,” PM Modi said in his departure statement.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

He said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform for discussing regional and global challenges and that he will exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The prime minister will also interact with the Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions, he said, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the visit would impart fresh energy to India’s partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Britain’s Prince William adds Delhi leg to India visit for meeting with PM Modi

Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, will conclude their three-day visit to India next week after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the British government said on Sunday.

William, the heir to the British throne, will arrive in Mumbai on Monday for a joint visit with his wife for the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Following the ceremony on Tuesday, the royal couple will be travelling to New Delhi for a meeting with Modi on Wednesday.

“The future of the UK-India partnership will not be shaped by our governments alone, it will be shaped by our people and this visit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those deep personal connections between our countries,” said Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India.

“When our Prime Ministers met in Mumbai last year, they spoke of building a modern partnership focused on the future. That ambition is increasingly delivering real results through our shared Vision 2035 and growing cooperation across technology, investment, clean energy, education and security,” he said.