Home

News

India map and Pakistans red face: How Donald Trumps teams move embarrasses Islamabad

India map and Pakistan’s red face: How Donald Trump’s team’s move embarrasses Islamabad

Trump administration, following the India-US trade deal, shared Indian map that shows entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), as part of the country.

India map and Pakistan’s red face: How Donald Trump’s team’s move embarrasses Islamabad

The United States and India announced a framework for an interim trade deal that is reciprocal and mutually beneficial, showing fresh progress toward a wider bilateral trade agreement following months of crucial talks and recent tariff tensions. The Trump administration has silently garnered attention for its intent after it shared a map of India. While releasing the landmark trade deal details, US trade representatives also shared a map of India showing features of the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), as part of the country. Not only that the map also included Aksai Chin, which China claims to be part of its territory.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.