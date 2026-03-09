Modi’s Master Plan: India builds multiple oil supply options to handle crisis amid rising Middle East tensions, not dependent on Russia alone

Home

India has recently signed new energy supply arrangements with the US and the UAE to ensure stable long-term energy availability.

India builds multiple oil supply options to handle crisis amid rising Middle East tensions

New Delhi: With growing geopolitical tensions and escalating tensions in the Middle East, ensuring energy security has become India’s top priority. To achieve this, the Modi government is exploring multiple opinions. Experts are of the opinion that Russia is not the only option on the table for India; countries like Australia and Canada are also part of the plan. These countries have offered additional gas supplies. India has become highly active and is preparing firmly to deal with any possible crisis given the current situation.

It is important to note that the ships and oil tankers are avoiding the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, fearing attacks. This has disrupted one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.

India’s energy supply is secured:

Indian officials have made it clear that the ongoing tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, as well as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, have not affected India’s energy supply. Most importantly, India is today not dependent on a single corridor but rather has multiple routes for crude oil imports.

About 40 percent of India’s oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while the remaining 60 percent come through other supply routes, which have not been affected by the current crisis.

India now has multiple options

India’s energy strategy has changed significantly, and any disruption in a single corridor will not create a supply emergency. Even during global disruptions, crude supplies from Russia, West Africa, the United States, Central Asia, and non-Gulf Middle Eastern routes have helped India easily manage sourcing adjustments.

Countries including Australia and Canada have also offered additional gas supplies, as India continues to expand its energy partnerships. This means that besides its traditional partner Russia, India now has several alternative energy supply routes.

According to officials, India’s crude purchasing strategy is guided by national interest and the principle of sourcing oil “wherever supply is available.”

Here are some of the key details:

India has recently signed new energy supply arrangements with the US and the UAE to ensure stable long-term energy availability.

Over the past decade, India has significantly expanded its energy supplier base—from 27 countries across six continents to 40 countries.

India’s energy security is no longer dependent on a single maritime chokepoint.

India currently has a total inventory cover of about eight weeks for crude oil and petroleum products, including strategic reserves.

This includes around 25 days of crude oil stock and about 25 days of petrol and diesel inventory.

Talking to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), a senior government official said, “We buy crude oil from wherever it is available, at competitive prices, and where it can be delivered. We will continue to do so. This has been our consistent position across administrations and geopolitical cycles.” He further added that the recent statements from the United States are mainly aimed at its domestic audience.

It is important to note that the statement came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 30-day exemption on Friday, allowing Indian refiners to continue purchasing Russian oil. He described India as an important partner in the global energy market. Officials also noted that India has complied with all 18 rounds of the G7 price cap rules since they were implemented.

They said the exemption removes unnecessary friction and acknowledges the stabilizing role played by India’s refining and procurement capacity in the global energy market.

India has never violated any rules

India’s energy transactions have remained within international regulations, the officials said. They further informed that India has operated fully within international law throughout the period.

“Every transaction used compliant shipping, audited channels, and legal traders. India did not break any rules. Instead, it helped stabilize the market. The record of global crude oil prices during the period when India was actively purchasing is the clearest proof of this,” officials said.

India’s position compared with other countries

Sources also noted that fuel prices in India have remained relatively stable compared with several other countries. During the same period, petrol prices rose by about 55 percent in Pakistan, 22 percent in Germany, 19 percent in France, and 11.54 percent in the United States. In contrast, petrol prices in India increased by less than 1 percent.

