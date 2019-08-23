With the world virtually shutting its doors to Islamabad’s attempts to get them to censure India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took to Twitter again to attack India, this time warning that India is likely to attempt a “false flag” or covert operation to divert attention from Kashmir.

“I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations & the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK,” Imran Khan tweeted.

In another tweet, he trashed Indian media reports that terrorists from Afghanistan have entered Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK (Jammu and Kashmir) for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions. These claims are predictable to divert attention from India’s ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in IOJK,” tweeted Khan.

His tweets come as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday alleged that India is “heading towards genocide” in Kashmir and that the international community needs to open its eyes towards the “propaganda by the Indian media”.

“The situation has escalated in occupied Kashmir. Genocide Watch has also released an alert regarding the genocide in the valley”, he told reporters.

“India is heading towards genocide in the valley.”

“The world needs to take notice of Indian propaganda,” Qureshi said, adding it was the responsibility of G7 and its members to open its eyes towards the propaganda. This is an issue of the region. G7 needs to be informed about it.

“The Indian media is falsely propagating that around 100 terrorists will enter. India can do a false flag operation in occupied Kashmir,” he added, repeating what his PM alleged.

Earlier, in an interview to The New York Times, Imran Khan said that Pakistan will no longer seek dialogue with India as it has repeatedly rebuffed peace overtures.

India has stressed that Pakistan needs to take “credible” action against terror groups as a first condition to resume dialogue.

Khan told NYT that he fears the threat of a military escalation between the two neighbours due to escalating tensions over the Kashmir issue.

“There is no point in talking to them (India). I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement,” he said.