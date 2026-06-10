India much better partner than China: Former Trump Adviser

Former Deputy National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump, said that India is a much better partner of US than China.

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/india-much-better-partner-than-china-former-trump-adviser-8441650/ Copy

India much better partner than China: Former Trump Adviser

New Delhi: Victoria Coates, Former Deputy National Security Advisor to United States President Donald Trump, praised India, saying that New Delhi is a much better partner of Washington than China. She told news agency ANI that Trump’s visit to China was aimed at understanding how Beijing plans to deal with global economic slowdown, which is directly connected to the US-Iran war.

The US President visited Beijing on May 15 to participate in a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

What Did Victoria Coates Say on US-India Relationship?

During an interview with news agency ANI, Coates said, “I have been an outspoken proponent of the US-India relationship. I think we have a much, much better partner in India than in China. I think India is a wonderful potential ally to the United States. You are already an ally. But going forward, as you know, as you stop. I mean, you proceed beyond being a developing nation into being a global superpower. You know, how much better for the United States is that partnership with India than any kind of partnership with China?”

She emphasised that in the current scenario, Washington wants to manage the relationship with Beijing very carefully.

“One thing we want to avoid, if we can, is a direct conflict. And we just did a big AI-generated kind of war game of a conflict between the United States and China called Operation Tidal Wave. If folks are interested, it’s on our Heritage website. But the one thing that all those tens of thousands of scenarios that we were able to run using AI that they all agreed on was that the global GDP took a 10% hit the minute the conflict started. Regardless of outcome. And so that 10% hit means a global recession. It could mean global depression. We really want to avoid that if we can,” she said.

US And China Are Not Friends

The Former Deputy National Security Advisor to Trump said that the US and China are not friends. She clarified that China remains America’s single greatest security and economic threat.

“I think that was the theme of the president’s trip to China: let’s see if we can manage this sort of interim time period as sort of China figures out what it’s going to be going forward. Doesn’t mean we’re friends with them by any stretch of the imagination. They remain our single greatest security threat and economic threat,” she said.

Trump-Modi Ties Remain Strong

She noted that the US President’s relationship and personal bonding with PM Modi remain very strong, terming it ‘real and sincere.’

“Well, I think the relationship was obviously very strong in the first term. The personal relationship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump is real and sincere. And that is a great asset, I think, to both of us. And I thought the visit in January of 2025 was very successful. The communique that came out of that is literally a roadmap for our relationship going forward. Now, there is an irritant in India’s legacy relationship with Russia, particularly regarding Ukraine. And we’ve been through this before,” she said.

She said that the US has increased its capacity in natural gas and it can help India to fulfil its needs.

“It’s an interesting comparison to the first term when we took the Iranian exports of oil on which India was then very dependent down to zero, and made up for that with additional Saudi and US exports. And so it wound up not being a problem for India. Because we now have so much increased capacity in natural gas, we need to look at that, figure out what India’s needs are, and how we can make up for those imports of Russian gas and cut that off. And then I think we’ll remove that irritant, and we can go forward in a really, I think, fantastic partnership. I wouldn’t call it just a trading partnership,” she said.

On May 26, Washington and New Delhi signed a bilateral Critical Minerals Framework, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations. The agreement aims to ensure that foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy are sourced through trusted networks.