‘India not linked to violent crimes’: Ahead of Mark Carney’s visit to India, Canada issues major statement, tones down terror accusations

India not linked to violent crimes: Ahead of Mark Carneys visit to India, Canada issues major statement, tones down terror accusations

After nearly two years of strained ties, it seems that relations between India and Canada now appear to have entered a significantly different phase. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit India from February 26 to March 7, 2026, as part of a broader Indo-Pacific tour aimed at strengthening trade, energy, and strategic partnerships. During his visit, Carney will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expanding cooperation in areas like trade, energy, technology, artificial intelligence, talent mobility, culture, and defence, as reported by news agency ANI.

Why has Canada changed its stance on India now?

His visit is stated to commence in Mumbai, where he is scheduled to meet business leaders to explore opportunities for deeper economic cooperation. Later, he will travel to New Delhi for high-level talks with PM Modi on March 2. The main goal of this visit will be to accelerate the negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which is designed to enhance bilateral trade and investments. Ahead of Mark Carney’s visit to India, Canada has made a big statement about India.

Signalling a major shift in its stance, Canada stated the federal government believes India is no longer linked to violent crimes in Canada. According to the FirstPost report, citing officials, stated that while prior investigations examined possible foreign interference, crime implications, current assessments do not establish any links between the Indian government and ongoing acts of violence.

Allegations made by Canada’s former PM concerning an Indian government involvement in violent acts on Canadian soil have been repeatedly denied by India. After Trudeau’s accusation of Indian involvement in murder on Canadian soil, the diplomatic relationship between India and Canada deteriorated.

Canadian media outlet Toronto Star reported, citing an official, that there is strong diplomatic engagement between India and Canada. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said, “We have a very robust diplomatic engagement, including between national security advisers, and I think we can say we’re confident that that activity is not continuing.”

Tensions escalated when the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that his government had “credible allegations” of India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in 2023. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June 2023 outside a gurdwara in Surrey. Following a nearly two–year period of strained relations between Canada and India, the government of Mark Carney is attempting to rebuild the Canada–India relationship.

