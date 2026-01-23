India on Trump’s Target? Why Indian presence missing at Board of Peace meet, what challenges will India face now?

Home

US President Donald Trump has convinced 11 countries to join his ‘Board of Peace’. India and no other permanent member of the UN Security Council have joined the board yet. The ‘Board of Peace’ is designed by Trump to oversee the ceasefire and work for peace in war-torn Gaza.

India on Trump’s Target? United States President Donald Trump on Thursday introduced his Board of Peace, a body that was created for working for peace in war-torn Gaza. He invited several countries to join the board. President Trump oversaw the Board of Peace’s signing ceremony at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. However, no Indian presence was witnessed at the event. The board, created to work for peace in Gaza, has raised concerns about potentially undermining United Nations. So far, no UNSC permanent member, except US, has joined.

Board of Peace for Gaza: 11 Countries Joined

The US President has convinced as many as 11 countries to join the board. However, no other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, including India, have joined the Board of Peace yet.

Board of Peace for Gaza: Why India Hasn’t Accepted Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ Invite Yet

It is to be noted that Trump has sent an invitation to join the board to 60 countries, including India. According to people familiar with the matter, no Indian officials attended the ceremony, which was held at the Swiss mountain resort. It means that New Delhi is yet to make a decision on joining the Board of Peace for Gaza.

Board of Peace for Gaza: India’s Absence – What We Know So Far

Currently, the Indian side is keeping an eye on partner countries—including France and Russia. There were concerns that the newly formed board could undermine the UN.

Pakistan among 19 countries attended the ceremony in Davos. The US President stated that Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif had praised him for saving millions of lives.

Reportedly, the Board’s official charter made no mention of Gaza. Instead, it pitched about a broader mandate that could challenge existing international institutions and frameworks for conflict resolution.

