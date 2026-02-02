Home

News

Pakistan in full panic after India increases its defence budget by 15 percent, Pakistani expert issues statement, says...

Pakistan in full panic after India increases its defence budget by 15 percent, Pakistani expert issues statement, says…

Qamar Cheema has further added that India has increased its focus on purchasing weapons from France, Russia, Australia, and other countries.

Rs 976130000000 scam in Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif left red faced after IMF demands account for every penny

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget. Modi government has allocated Rs 7.85 lakh crore for defence, a sharp rise from Rs 6.81 lakh crore last year, underscoring the government’s focus on military modernisation in the post Operation Sindoor security environment. According to official figures, the defence outlay for 2026–27 stands at Rs 7,84,678 crore, compared with Rs 6,81,210 crore in the previous financial year. The allocation amounts to about 2% of the estimated GDP for the coming year and represents a 15.19% increase over the Budget Estimates of FY 2025–26.

The budget has drawn attention from experts in Pakistan. Pakistani commentator Qamar Cheema has said that the kind of focus India has given to defence in this year’s budget is not routine. It reflects India’s efforts to rapidly strengthen its military capabilities.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh in Panic after India signs ‘Mother of all deals’ FTA with Europe

In a video posted on Sunday, Qamar Cheema said, “This time, the defence budget has been increased by up to 15 percent. India has spoken about spending more on national security and the armed forces. Along with this, India has decided to procure Su-57 fighter jets from Russia. If this happens, Pakistan’s challenges could certainly increase.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

India to buy jets and air defence systems

Cheema further said, “Since India has allocated a large amount for defence, it is clear that it will purchase advanced fighter aircraft like the Su-57. There could also be increased procurement of the S-400 air defence system from Russia. In defence deals, Russia is likely to remain India’s most trusted partner. Despite pressure from Donald Trump, India’s reliance on Russia for weapons will continue.”

Qamar Cheema has further added that India has increased its focus on purchasing weapons from France, Russia, Australia, and other countries. Meanwhile, Pakistan believes that China will come to its aid if the need arises. Pakistan shares a different kind of comfort and understanding with China.

Budget increased after clashes with Pakistan

According to Qamar Cheema, India’s confrontation with Pakistan last year is also a reason behind the increase in the budget. This conflict showed India that it is not facing Pakistan alone, but also a bigger power like China. However, a direct conflict between India and China does not seem likely. India’s growing strength primarily creates difficulties for Pakistan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.