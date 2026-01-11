Home

Is Pakistan planning to attack India? Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba raise fund to…, Masood Azhar’s son behind terror funding

Lashkar terrorist Masood Azhar's son Hammad Azhar and his brother Talha al-Saif are leading the mission to raise funds in the name of Gaza relief.

New Delhi: Terrorist organisations in Pakistan are preparing to deceive the international community once again. According to the reports, terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are exploiting the Gaza crisis to strengthen themselves and raise funds in the name of relief. The reports further add that terrorist Masood Azhar’s son and brother are personally leading this operation. Naji Zaheer, the senior commander of Hamas, is also participating in events organised by Lashkar’s front organizations.

Terrorist organisations are collecting the money directly into their digital wallets instead of bank accounts to avoid coming under the radar of international monitoring bodies like the FATF. It is important to note that the Pakistani terrorist groups and Hamas are jointly adopting new methods of funding. These groups are also using online platforms such as Easypaisa, cryptocurrency, and other digital wallets.

Here are some of the key details:

Geopolitico, citing reports, said the money is being collected under the pretext of religious activities

The terrorist groups have also said that the money will be used in rebuilding more than 300 mosques, purchasing prayer mats, and arranging other facilities.

The terror groups have been collecting money since the 1990s through fake charity organisations with the help of Pakistani expatriates

Notably, a large portion of the money received in the name of relief work has been spent on destabilizing Jammu and Kashmir

The money is also used on plotting terrorist conspiracies in India.

Hamas leaders are becoming active in Pakistan by joining hands with terrorist organizations like Lashkar and Jaish. In a recently surfaced video, Hamas senior commander Naji Zaheer was seen on the stage of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), the front political organization of Lashkar. At this event held in Pakistan’s Punjab province, extremist slogans were raised and venom was spewed against India.

