Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that both India and Pakistan must resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir "in a dignified and peaceful manner" and bring "this human tragedy to its logical conclusion". The statement comes at a time when both countries are amid strained ties.

While speaking at the graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at PAF Academy, Asghar Khan, Gen Bajwa said and that his country is "firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence" and that "it is time to extend peace in all directions".

He maintained that Pakistan is "a peace-loving country that has rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace".

“We stand firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions. Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner”.

According to a statement by Pakistan’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa said Pakistan will not allow anybody or any entity to misinterpret its “desire for peace as a sign of weakness”.

He said Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to thwart any threat. Pakistan Army chief was the chief guest at the event while Pakistan Air Force chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present at the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa lauded the role played by Pakistan Air Force in “war on terror”.

The Pakistan Army Chief’s remarks concerning India are being seen as a signal of a change in outlook and a desire for improvement in bilateral ties. India has repeatedly said that talks and terror cannot go together and Pakistan should take demonstrable steps against terror groups operating from its soil responsible for terror attacks against India.

(With ANI Inputs)