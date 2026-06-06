India exposes Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN, holds up a mirror to Shehbaz government; says Islamabad has habit of spreading falsehoods

On Friday, while addressing the UNGA during discussions on the annual report of the Security Council, Harish also congratulated the five newly elected members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term—Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/india-pakistan-new-delhi-islamabad-united-nations-kashmir-issue-shehbaz-sharif-parvathaneni-haris-security-council-narendra-modi-operation-sindoor-austria-kyrgyzstan-portugal-trinidad-t-8437828/ Copy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: In a significant development, India has once again exposed Pakistan’s lies before the international community. While speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, made it clear that Pakistan’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue was completely misplaced.

In a stern reply to Pakistan’s remarks, Harish said that no third country has any right to comment on the matter, as Kashmir is an integral part of India. On Friday, while addressing the UNGA during discussions on the annual report of the Security Council, Harish also congratulated the five newly elected members of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term—Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe.

He noted that the Security Council bears a tremendous responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Therefore, he said, India would like to place certain points on record with clarity.

Strong Message to Pakistan

Parvathaneni Harish, in his address, said, “Pakistan has referred to the entirely internal matter of India—Jammu and Kashmir. This compels me to respond. Pakistan has chosen to continue its habit of misusing the prestigious platforms of the United Nations to serve its divisive political agenda.”

ALSO READ: New Delhi strongly opposes elections in Gilgit-Baltistan by Pakistan, asserts it is an integral part of India

He further stated that Pakistan had misused its presence in the Security Council by spreading misleading narratives. “Such conduct is completely unacceptable. I would like to remind Pakistan that being a member of the United Nations Security Council is a serious responsibility. It is not a platform for advancing biased views and falsehoods,” he said.

‘Kashmir Is an Integral Part of India’

Sending a clear message to Pakistan, Parvathaneni Harish said, “Let me state this unequivocally. Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Any claim to the contrary is baseless and contrary to historical facts. Pakistan’s hollow rhetoric and false assertions cannot alter this fundamental reality.”

Harish further emphasized that the Security Council’s annual report should be analytical in nature rather than merely a compilation of facts. He said that areas requiring improvement, as well as any shortcomings in the Council’s efforts to fulfill its primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security, should be prominently reflected in the report.

Here are some of the key details: