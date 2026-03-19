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India–Pakistan relations remain a risk for nuclear conflict: US Intelligence releases major report, says, Trumps intervention..

‘India–Pakistan relations remain a risk for nuclear conflict’: US Intelligence releases major report, says, Trump’s intervention..

As per the 34-page report, though India and Pakistan do not seek to open conflict, conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises.

The relationship between India and Pakistan remains fragile, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack, which eventually led to Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, a new report released by US intelligence is making news headlines, particularly for its references to India and Pakistan. According to the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community report, India and Pakistan relations remain at risk for nuclear conflict.

What did the report reveal about rising tensions between India and Pakistan?

The Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community was presented to the US Senate on Wednesday. During the presentation of the report’s findings, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said that Pakistan presents a potential danger to the United States and warned that its nuclear weapons pose a security concern for Washington.

As per the 34-page report, though India and Pakistan do not seek to open conflict, conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises. The document read, “India-Pakistan relations remain a risk for nuclear conflict given past conflicts where these two nuclear states squared off, creating the danger of escalation. The terrorist attack last year near Pahalgam, in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, demonstrated the dangers of terrorist attacks sparking conflict.”

How did Donald Trump’s intervention help de-escalate the situation?

It added, “President Trump’s intervention de-escalated the most recent nuclear tensions, and we assess that neither country seeks to return to open conflict, but that conditions exist for terrorist actors to continue to create catalysts for crises.”

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“Pakistan continues to develop increasingly sophisticated missile technology that provides its military the means to develop missile systems with the capability to strike targets beyond South Asia, and if these trends continue, ICBMs that would threaten the U.S,” the report further read.

What past incidents have increased the risk of escalation between the two countries?

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir and started firing at the tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as ‘mini Switzerland’ because of its long, lush green meadows.

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India, on May 7, executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were killed. In a well-coordinated and precise operation, the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists, along with their trainers, handlers and associates. Most of those eliminated belonged to terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

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