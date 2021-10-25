New Delhi: Pakistan’s 10-wicket win against India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 was a ‘victory for Islam’, said the country’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. In a video message, the Pakistan minister also claimed that all Muslims throughout the world, including those residing in India, were supporting the country during the match.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: That Was Communicated to us by Management- Virat Kohli on Team India Taking Knee

“Pakistan’s triumph against India is a victory of Islam. All Muslims throughout the world are rejoicing,” the minister can be seen saying in a video message on Twitter. In the video clip, Rasheed also said that the India-Pakistan match was the final for their country. Also Read - Imran Khan to Shahid Afridi, How Ex-Pakistan Cricketers Lauded Babar Azam And Co For Historic Win Over India

Sheikh Rasheed describes #Pakistan’s victory against India in the #T20WorldCup match as a "victory of Islam", and, he is a minister🤦🏻‍♀️ Comparing sports with religion.?? Chill, congratulate your boys, it's just a cricket match that you've won after yrs🤚@TarekFatah @kakar_harsha pic.twitter.com/Apb7H4PAg1 — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) October 25, 2021

This was the first time India has lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in a World Cup tournament. “As a team, we need to understand that what was the reality of the situation out there in the middle. That’s where those 20-25 extra runs would have been good. But brilliant bowling in the first six, did not allow us to get those extra runs. We know exactly how the game went and where it went wrong. We have absolute clarity of it, which is a good thing to know about where you went wrong as a team,” said Kohli in the post-match press conference last night.

Besides, Kohli also credited Pakistan for outclassing his team in the opening match of the tournament in all departments, saying that his team tried its best to put them under pressure.

India’s next match in the tournament is against New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai.