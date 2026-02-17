Home

India faces double challenge: Pakistan opens new front in Dhaka after Kashmir, Turkey accused of Scholarship Jihad

Pakistan allegedly attempted to provoke anti-India sentiments in former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to encircle India on two fronts, after spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: In a significant development, Pakistan has emerged as a failed state and Turkey as the new center of Islamic radicalism before the world. As per a report by a reputed portal, these two countries are jointly waging a dangerous “grey zone war” against India. It further added that the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan has become a pawn in the hands of China and some Gulf nations, being used like a “dagger with a poisonous tip” to bleed India. The report has also exposed Islamabad’s alleged role in the unrest in Bangladesh by supporting the student movement in 2024, which pushed the country into two years of chaos and violence.

Pakistan allegedly attempted to provoke anti-India sentiments in former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to encircle India on two fronts, after spreading terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Although democracy appears to be returning to track in Bangladesh following the general elections on February 12, 2026, the report claims that Pakistan’s conspiracies are still ongoing.

Turkey’s ‘Scholarship Jihad’ and Advice for India

It is important to note that Turkey has been described as the “engine of radicalism” in the 21st century. It alleges that Turkey offers scholarships to Indian Muslim students not with the intent of educating them, but to impose its radical ideology on them. Notably, the report sharply criticizes the policies of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The report claims that Turkey is attempting to influence India’s 200 million Muslims.

Here are some of the key details:

India to adopt a policy of “reciprocity” (tit-for-tat) against Turkey.

The report suggests that if Turkey is misleading Indian students, then India should welcome Kurdish students.

They should be given opportunities to develop skills related to their identity and political rights

Pakistan is no longer a sovereign nation but has become a weapon in the hands of others, the report claims.

According to it, to rescue its sinking economy, Pakistan seeks financial support from Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

In return, these countries — along with China — allegedly use Pakistan to weaken India.

The report concludes that Muhammad Ali Jinnah created Pakistan as a separate nation for Muslims, but today the country has become synonymous with hatred, aggression, and intolerance.

