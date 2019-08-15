Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told a special session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir “assembly” in Muzaffarabad that India had plans to attack PoK and that Islamabad would “fight till the end”.

On the occasion of his country’s Independence Day on Wednesday, Khan also tweeted that RSS’ ideology was “as dangerous” as that of the Nazis and that the withdrawal of Article 370 was its “final solution”.

“We have decided that if India commits any type of violation we will fight till the end. We will respond and the whole nation will back the battle-hardened Pakistan Army. Muslims never bow before anybody except Allah. We will teach you (Modi) a lesson,” he was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

“Our message” to international organisations that were formed to prevent wars, Khan said, is that if this war takes place, “you will be responsible”. He said the whole world, including the entire Muslim population of the world, was looking towards the United Nations.

“I believe Modi has made a huge strategic blunder. It will cost him and his BJP government heavily. I consider it a big miscalculation by Modi. He has played his final card,” Imran Khan told the legislators.

By revoking Article 370, Khan said, India had internationalised Kashmir. “It used to be very hard to speak about Kashmir and to draw global attention to the human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Now the world’s eye is on Kashmir and on Pakistan. I will now become the voice for Kashmir…we will go to the International Court of Justice,” Khan said.

“After this final card that Modi has played, we hope Kashmir will now go towards independence,” he added. In a series of tweets, Khan claimed that he had unveiled the ideology of Modi and his government. “Today, we are facing a terrifying ideology of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party. Modi has been a member of RSS from childhood,” Khan said.

“They (BJP) are taking India towards destruction. People are living in fear in India,” Khan said, adding that this used to happen in Nazi Germany. “This will not stop in Kashmir – this will come towards Pakistan,” he warned.