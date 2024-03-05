Home

India At UN Suggests ‘Two-State Solution’ To ‘Endure Peace’ And End Israel-Hamas War

Amid the ongoing Israel Hamas War, India's Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj has suggested a 'two-state solution' to 'deliver enduring peace' and thus end the conflict.

Ruchira Kamboj On Israel Gaza War

New Delhi: The decades-long Israel Palestine Conflict turned into a full-fledged Israel Hamas War on October 7, 2023 and for the last five months, the war has continued, killing thousands of people, including women and children. Several have been held hostage and the violence between Israel and Hamas does not seem to stop; despite several temporary ceasefires amid talks initiated by other nations, the war has not ended and the countries are not planning to do so anytime soon. As countries express their opinion on this conflict, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ruchira Kamboj delivered an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Meeting on the Use of Veto and suggested a ‘two-state solution’ to ‘deliver enduring peace’ and end the Israel-Hamas War. Here’s what Ruchira Kamboj said…

‘Only A Two-State Solution…Will Deliver An Enduring Peace’

As mentioned earlier, the Permanent Representative to the UN of India, Ruchira Kamboj, during an address at the UNGA on the Use of Veto, said that India’s position on the conflict has been clear and has been stated on several occasions. “Only a Two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace. India is committed to support a Two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel,” Kamboj said.

Ruchira Kamboj Urged For Immediate De-Escalation

Apart from suggesting a ‘two-state solution’, Kamboj urged for immediate de-escalation and said, “”In order to arrive at a lasting solution, we urge for immediate de-escalation, eschewing violence, release of all hostages, avoiding provocative and escalatory actions, and to work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations.” “India’s position on the conflict has been clear and has been stated on several occasions by our leadership…the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to large scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children. As I mentioned before, this has also resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable,” she strongly noted.

India’s Stand In The Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

Kamboj said, “We have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict. It is critical to prevent further escalation of violence and hostilities. It is imperative to avoid the loss of civilian lives in any conflict situation. International law and international humanitarian law must be respected under all circumstances.” Reiterating India’s stance on Israel-Hamas war, she stated that the trigger of the conflict were the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 last year. Those attacks require unequivocal condemnation. “India has a longstanding and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justifications for terrorism and hostage taking. We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” Kamboj said.

India’s Permanent Representative To UN Calls For Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

Ruchira Kamboj called for humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation. “We urge all parties to come together in this endeavour. We welcome the efforts of the UN and international community in this regard. India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to do so,” Kamboj added.

In another related news update, Israel has opted out of the Cairo Talks for discussions around ceasefire and release of hostages; according to the nation, they are not sending any delegates to Cairo because Hamas refused to respond to two of their demands – providing a list of hostages specifying who is alive and who is no more and also confirming the ratio of Palestinian prisoners which are to be released from Israeli Prisons in return to their hostages.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)