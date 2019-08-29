Moscow: India has reacted to Chinese intrusion into Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone were India’s ONGC and Russia’s Rosneft have their blocks with New Delhi calling for unimpeded lawful commerce in the region and that differences should be resolved peacefully.

Reacting to the question a question during the weekly ministry of external affairs presser in Delhi, spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “South China Sea is part of the global commons. India, therefore, has an abiding interest in the peace and stability in the region.”

Reiterating that India stands for “freedom of navigation and over-flight, and unimpeded lawful commerce in the international waters in accordance with international laws, notably UNCLOS”, Raveesh said “differences must be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes, and without resorting to threat or use of force.”

While Russia hasn’t issued any official statement but has taken cognizance of the development.

The intrusion that began on 13th August, the 2nd this year saw Bejing placing 2 of its coast guard ships near ONGC’s block. Overall in the 2nd intrusion, 6 coast guard ships, 10 fishing ships and 2 service ships along with H6 bomber, fighter aircraft and mid-air refuelers have spotted hovering in the area. The first intrusion began on 3rd July and Chinese ships left on 7 August.

This is the 3rd major intrusion by the Chinese since 2011. In 2011, Chinese had cut Vietnamese cables and in 2014, Beijing had placed a drilling platform, which was later withdrawn.