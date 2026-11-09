India ready to mediate for food corridors: Ukrainian President Zelensky after phone call with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held a phone call with PM Narendra Modi to discuss peace steps and the Abu Dhabi talks agenda.

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PM Modi and Zelensky (Image: ANI/File)

Russia-Ukraine war: Ahead of upcoming diplomatic negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening to discuss steps toward ending the ongoing conflict with Russia. Briefing PM Modi on latest diplomatic developments, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is actively preparing for every agenda item for the Abu Dhabi meeting and emphasized that Kyiv maintains a constructive stance. During the phone call, Prime Minister Modi once again conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region.

PM Modi reiterates India’s readiness to contribute to all peace efforts

Reaffirming India’s consistent position on resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi reiterated India’s readiness to contribute to all peace efforts. Zelenskyy also highlighted PM Modi’s repeated stance that “now is not the time for war,” stressing the need for reciprocal readiness from Moscow to de-escalate.

I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia’s blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026

One such area, the Ukrainian leader mentioned, could be food security as the leaders discussed blockage of grain exports in the Black Sea. India, the statement mentioned, is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and Ukraine looks forward to continued efforts in this direction.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Zelensky shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict,” read a statement issued by the PMO.

(With inputs from agencies)