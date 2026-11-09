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India ready to mediate for food corridors: Ukrainian President Zelensky after phone call with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy held a phone call with PM Narendra Modi to discuss peace steps and the Abu Dhabi talks agenda.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: November 9, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
India ready to mediate for food corridors: Ukrainian President Zelensky after phone call with PM Modi
PM Modi and Zelensky (Image: ANI/File)

Russia-Ukraine war: Ahead of upcoming diplomatic negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening to discuss steps toward ending the ongoing conflict with Russia. Briefing PM Modi on latest diplomatic developments, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is actively preparing for every agenda item for the Abu Dhabi meeting and emphasized that Kyiv maintains a constructive stance. During the phone call, Prime Minister Modi once again conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region.

PM Modi reiterates India’s readiness to contribute to all peace efforts

Reaffirming India’s consistent position on resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi reiterated India’s readiness to contribute to all peace efforts. Zelenskyy also highlighted PM Modi’s repeated stance that “now is not the time for war,” stressing the need for reciprocal readiness from Moscow to de-escalate.

Read more: Zelenskyy makes big claim, accuses Russia of using North Korean ballistic missile in latest strike

One such area, the Ukrainian leader mentioned, could be food security as the leaders discussed blockage of grain exports in the Black Sea. India, the statement mentioned, is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and Ukraine looks forward to continued efforts in this direction.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Zelensky shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict,” read a statement issued by the PMO.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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