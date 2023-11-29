India Reiterates Support For Palestine Based On ‘Deep-Rooted Historical Ties’

The Indian representative welcomed international efforts aimed at de-escalation and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. She praised the humanitarian pauses as a positive step.

New Delhi: India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, reaffirmed India’s long-standing relationship with the Palestinian people and its support for a negotiated two-state solution, adding, “India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.” As the world observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, Kamboj highlighted the deep historical ties between India and Palestine and “our consistent support to the people of Palestine in the endeavour for statehood, peace and prosperity.”

Kamboj addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, stating, “Let me reaffirm our long-standing relationship with the Palestinian people based on deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties and our consistent support to the people of Palestine in the endeavour for statehood, peace and prosperity.”

Kamboj further condemned the deaths of civilians and emphasised that that is clearly unacceptable. “In addressing this humanitarian crisis, it is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she said, asking for collective efforts by the international community that would lead to a de-escalation and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

The humanitarian pauses are a welcome step to ensure the timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid, she said.

Further expressing concern for the hostages held in Gaza, Kamboj said, “Our thoughts are with those who have been taken as hostages.” During her speech, she also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages.

India’s envoy to the UN further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have been in close contact with leaders of the region and beyond, “where they have emphasised a consistent message that it is important to prevent escalation, ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and work towards an early restoration of peace and stability.”

Kamboj further stressed that India will continue to support the Palestinian people through its bilateral development partnership, which covers a wide range of sectors including health, education, women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship and information technology, adding, that it will also continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestine people.

