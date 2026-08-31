India rejects Court of Arbitration’s Indus Waters Treaty award, terms it ‘Illegally constituted’ organisation

The MEA on Monday said that the World Bank-constituted Court of Arbitration has no jurisdiction to pronounce on India’s sovereign decisions, stressing that the treaty will remain in abeyance.

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India rejects Court of Arbitration's Indus Waters Treaty award, terms it ‘Illegally constituted’ organisation | Image: X

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs on Monday dismissed the ruling given by World Bank-constituted Court of Arbitration on the Indus Water Treaty and called it an ‘illegally constituted’ organisation. The MEA also clarified that India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan remains in effect.

What Did The MEA Say?

“This so-called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty and India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“India has never recognised the existence in law of this illegally constituted and so-called Court of Arbitration, and has consistently maintained that the very establishment of this alleged arbitral body constitutes a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. Accordingly, India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements,” it added.

The ministry further added that the Court of Arbitration has no “jurisdiction whatsoever to pronounce on India’s sovereign decisions.”

“Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India’s actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India,” the Ministry added.

The CoA’s ‘Award’

The court, in a press release, stated that it reviewed the treaty’s current status and India’s decision to suspend it. However, it said that the grounds for suspension were invalid and did not justify the halting of the water or the ending of the agreement.

“Accordingly, the Indus Waters Treaty remains fully in force, and India must observe its obligations under the Treaty,” the court said earlier on Monday.

Earlier, New Delhi rejected a “supplemental award” on its competence regarding Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the projects are going to be constructed on the Indus River system. This move follows the Indian government’s decision to halt the treaty after April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.