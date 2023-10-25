Top Recommended Stories

India Resumes Visa Services In Canada For These Categories

India on Wednesday resumed the Visa Services in Canada for the following categories- Entry visa, Business visa, Medical visa and Conference visa.

Published: October 25, 2023 8:06 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Trudeau's remarks have come amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada which started after the Canadian PM levelled allegations.

India on Wednesday resumed the Visa Services in Canada for the following categories- Entry visa, Business visa, Medical visa and Conference visa.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.