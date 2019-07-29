New Delhi: Pakistan resumed the unprovoked ceasefire violation at about 12.45 PM on Monday by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Army retaliated to the firing by the neighbouring country.

The incident comes a day after three civilians, including a woman and her baby, were injured when they were hit by splinters from mortar shells in Shahpur sector, stated a police official. The three injured victims were identified as Mohammad Arif (40), Fatima Jan (35) and her nearly two-week-old son. As per the latest reports, the baby succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

On Sunday, the Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Poonch district, officials said. They resorted to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms on forward posts and villages in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district at about 5 PM on Sunday. The cross-border firing by Pakistan also damaged several residential houses, stated a report.

Meanwhile, Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Army Lt Col Devender Anand on Sunday said, “At about 1700 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district.”

Besides, nearly 100 more companies of paramilitary forces were deployed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir after a fuelled rumour-mongering about ‘impending’ abrogation of Articles 35A and 370. NSA Ajit Doval held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the Kashmir valley. “After this assessment by the NSA, the government felt the need for deploying additional troops there,” stated top government sources.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

(With Agency inputs)