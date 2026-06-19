India slams Pakistan at UNHRC over Kashmir issue, says ‘Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain inalienable part of India’

India lashes out Pakistan over Kashmir issue at the 62nd Session of UNHRC. Know what he said.

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India slams Pakistan at UNHRC over Kashmir issue, says 'Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain inalienable part of India'(Photo Credit: UN)

Over the years, the Jammu and Kashmir issue has remained the most contentious topic between India and Pakistan. Pakistan, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has been repeatedly raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, questioning India’s position on the region. Once again, India has strongly criticized Pakistan’s allegations and references to Jammu and Kashmir made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations, maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

What did India say at the UNHRC in response to Pakistan’s remarks on Kashmir?

While talking at the 62nd Session of UNHRC, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Anupama Singh stated, “India is compelled to exercise its right of reply in response to references made to it by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the references to J&K made by the OIC. Pakistan’s propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism. Its misuse of the OIC Coordinator’s role only reinforces this deception.” Furthermore, she invoked India’s legal right to respond to Pakistan’s statements at the 62nd Session of UNHRC, accusing Pakistan of using propaganda to distract from domestic failures as well as to continue supporting terrorism.

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Why did India reiterate that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable part of India?

#WATCH | First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Anupama Singh says, “Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories and… pic.twitter.com/Kjr0mq1STZ — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

Singh reiterated India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, stating that “Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return.”

She also alleged that Pakistan was using the current political crisis in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as a distraction from the ongoing developments within the territory, with protests and unrest building rapidly in both areas of the territory. Singh said, “The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians, and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through depression. Decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering and the denial of basic freedoms have brought matters to a point where even demands for bread, electricity, rights and dignity are met with bullets and brutality.”

Why does the Kashmir issue continue to be a point of contention between India and Pakistan?

#WATCH | First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Anupama Singh says, “This is the country where the sitting Defense Minister boast of hosting, training and deploying terrorist estate policy and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism,… pic.twitter.com/OrKNKUITev — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

The comments were made in light of an operation by security forces reported by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) to disperse demonstrators who were holding a sit-in at the Eidgah on June 14. JKJAAC alleged that two people were killed and many others injured as a result of this operation.

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It also reported that the authorities had used excessive force and that there were major disruptions to communication services throughout Rawalakot. Furthermore, it claimed that food and supplies had been restricted by this operation and that shortages had been exacerbated in several places as a result. India argued that Pakistan’s claims on Jammu and Kashmir do not impact the physical reality of what is happening on the ground there, and called attention to what it described as continued repression in Pakistan-occupied territories.