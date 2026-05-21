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‘Long-tainted record of genocidal acts’: India slams Pakistan at UNSC over terrorism

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish has slammed Pakistan. Read what he said.

Published date india.com Published: May 21, 2026 8:01 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
'Long-tainted record of genocidal acts': India slams Pakistan at UNSC over terrorism
'Long-tainted record of genocidal acts': India slams Pakistan at UNSC over terrorism(Photo Credit: Screengrab from PTI Video)

India slammed Pakistan’s “long-tainted” record of genocidal acts, telling the UN Security Council that the country’s inhuman conduct reflects its attempts over decades to externalise internal failures through acts of violence within and beyond its border, news agency PTI reported.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni stated, “It is ironic that Pakistan, with its long-tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India.” He was speaking at the Annual UNSC Open Debate on ‘Protection of civilians in armed conflict’ on Wednesday.

Parvathaneni’s statement came after Pakistan’s representative raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the debate.

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Raising the matter of strikes by Pakistani forces against Afghanistan this past year, he said, “The world has not forgotten that it was during the holy month of Ramadan in March this year, at a time of peace, reflection, and mercy, that Pakistan conducted a barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul.”

Furthermore, Parvathaneni mentioned that UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) notes that,“this cowardly and unconscionable act of violence claimed the lives of 269 civilians and injured a further 122 in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target.”

Parvathaneni added that it is “hypocritical” of Pakistan to espouse high principles of international law while “targeting innocent civilians in the dark,” PTI reported.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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