PM Modi comes to Sri Lanka’s rescue after Bangladesh as India agrees to ensure continued oil supplies amid escalating Middle East tensions

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions in the Middle East, Sri Lanka has asked for India’s help to ensure continued oil supplies. According to the Sri Lankan government, the Narendra Modi government has responded positively to the request. The appeal was made by Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath during an official meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit to India on March 6. It is important to note that the oil supplies from the Middle East have been disrupted due to the conflict involving Iran and the United States-Israel tensions.

As per a report by Sri Lankan media outlet NewsWire, both Jaishankar and Vijitha Herath expressed concern over the possible impact of the ongoing warlike conditions in the Middle East on Sri Lanka’s energy supply. During the discussion, Herath requested India’s assistance in ensuring access to essential fuel stocks.

Here are some of the key details:

India responded positively to the request and has already begun considering necessary measures.

The move aims to ensure that Sri Lanka maintains an uninterrupted and secure fuel supply in the coming period despite uncertain conditions in the Middle East.

Just a day earlier, India had sent 5,000 tonnes of diesel to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been facing a shortage of petrol and diesel following disruptions in global oil supplies after the Iran-related conflict.

Dhaka confirmed receiving the diesel shipment from India and has requested additional supplies.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Mohammad Rezanur Rahman, said:

“We have an agreement with India, and under that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel annually to Bangladesh through the pipeline. Under this agreement, 5,000 tonnes of diesel is now being delivered.” New Delhi is supplying diesel to Bangladesh under the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline initiative, which was launched in 2017.

