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India standardises names of 28 geographical features in UT of Ladakh, China issues statement

India reinforced its sovereignty by standardising names for 28 strategic places in Ladakh on official maps, rejecting China's futile objections.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: October 13, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
India standardises names of 28 geographical features in UT of Ladakh, China issues statement
India vs China on 28 geographical features in UT of Ladakh- Representational AI image

Beijing: In a significant development, India has firmly reinforced its territorial sovereignty by formally identifying and standardising the official names of 28 strategic places and geographical features across the Union Territory of Ladakh on official Survey of India maps. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs in coordination with the local administration, covers crucial peaks, passes, glaciers and water bodies. The move delivers a clear administrative counter to Beijing’s cartographic rhetoric, rendering China’s persistent objections and territorial claims entirely invalid.

Why is India’s move on standardising names in Ladakh significant?

By establishing standardised names and incorporating these 28 key locations onto the Survey of India’s official map, India has reinforced administrative clarity and territorial transparency, effectively rendering China’s persistent cartographic rhetoric meaningless

Read more: India-China dispute: After PM Modi and Xi Jinping meeting, will India-China relations improve? Both countries renew talks on…

“Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement earlier this month.

China’s reacts New Delhi’s decisive step

Reacting to New Delhi’s decisive step to cement its geographical records, Beijing resorted to its predictable rhetoric. As reported by The Global Times, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday made claims over the Indian territory alleging that India’s move was illegal.

“China has never recognized the so-called “Union Territory of Ladakh” unilaterally and illegally established by India and firmly opposes India’s announcement of so-called standard names. The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China,” Mao said as quoted by Global Times.

However, Beijing’s desperate arguments fall completely flat against India’s firm and unwavering position on its territorial integrity.

List of 28 locations standardised

Ladakh Mapping & Naming Standardization Snapshot

Feature Category Identified & Standardised Locations (Selected Examples)
Peaks & Mountains Zorawar Peak, Kanishka Peak, Atisha Giri, Martand Giri, Karun Pir, Drak Karpo
Passes & Glaciers Chapchingal Pass, Shachmirk Pass, Parpik Glacier, Skamri Glacier
Land Areas & Valleys Gogra, Hot Spring, Dehra Compass, Shamal Lungpa, Kuksel, Shkorga Valley
Water Bodies & Lakes Guru Rinpoche Lake, Yangpa River
Executing Nodal Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) & Survey of India (SoI)
Geopolitical Stance Reaffirms Indian sovereignty; completely rejects Chinese objections

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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