India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan, reaffirms support for Kabul

Pakistan claimed that 28 militants were killed in the attack, while Afghan authorities said three civilians lost their lives and four others were injured. The United Nations confirmed the reported civilian toll.

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India condemns Pakistan's attack on Afghanistan. File image

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, saying such attacks against a sovereign neighbour run counter to regional peace and security.

New Delhi also reiterated its ‘steadfast support’ for Afghanistan. The statement came after Pakistani fighter jets reportedly carried out airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, leaving at least three civilians dead.

Pakistan claimed that 28 militants were killed in the operation. Kabul, however, said three civilians died, and four others were injured, with the United Nations also confirming the reported civilian casualties.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking at a bi-weekly press briefing, condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Paktika provinces. He said several civilians were killed in the attacks and offered condolences over the loss of lives.

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Jaiswal said India hoped that those injured in the strikes recover soon.

Further condemning Islamabad, the spokesperson said, “Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour are something that goes against regional peace and security… It is yet another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side.”

“We also reaffirm our steadfast support for Afghanistan, for its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, as also for the welfare and well-being of its people,” Jaiswal added.

Pakistani airstrikes hit Afghanistan

Pakistan on Monday said its forces carried out airstrikes near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, claiming to have killed 28 “militants”. A security official reportedly said the operation targeted two provinces in Afghanistan.

Reuters, citing a Pakistani official, reported that the strikes took place in Paktika and Kunar provinces.

Afghan Taliban officials accused Pakistan of killing at least three civilians in the overnight airstrikes. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan later confirmed the deaths of a man, a woman and a girl.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson of the Taliban-run Afghan government, said the Afghan side “will respond appropriately to this aggression.”

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The latest attacks broke nearly three months of relative calm between the two countries. Taliban’s foreign ministry said it summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul and handed him a protest note.

India remarks on Pakistan’s terrorism jibe

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also responded to a question about Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir’s comments on terrorism. Munir had said that Pakistan’s armed forces were determined to defeat terrorism.

To this, Jaiswal said, “Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment, and it must take credible action against cross-border terrorism before the world believes what it says it is going to do.”