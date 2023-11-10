India To Be Included In UK Safe States List; What Does It Mean For Illegal Migrants

The inclusion of India in the safe states list implies that the UK government considers the country to be generally safe, stable, and free from widespread human rights abuses, ruling out their chance of seeking asylum in Britain.

London: In a recent development, the United Kingdom has put forth plans to include India in an expanded list of safe states, which will have significant implications for individuals arriving in the UK illegally from these countries. It means that those travelling illegally to the country won’t be able to seek asylum in Britain.

The UK Home Office has taken this step as part of its broader strategy to reinforce the country’s immigration system and to curb potential abuses by individuals making unfounded protection claims. The objective is clear: to deter illegal migration and to swiftly repatriate those found to have no legal basis for staying in the UK.

The Draft legislation presented in the House of Commons on Wednesday included India and Georgia as the countries to be added to the list, PTI reported.

“Expanding this list will allow us to more swiftly remove people with no right to be here and sends a clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot stay. We remain committed to delivering the measures in our Illegal Migration Act, which will play a part in the fight against illegal migration,” UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.

The move is in line with measures to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” of migrants landing on the country’s shores illegally after making precarious journeys across the English Channel. The Home Office said that Indian and Georgian small boat arrivals have increased over the last year, despite individuals from these countries not being at obvious risk of persecution.

What does it mean for India?

The inclusion of India in the safe states list implies that the UK government considers the country to be generally safe, stable, and free from widespread human rights abuses, ruling out their chance of seeking asylum in Britain. As a result, Indians who travel from the country illegally will have their chances of seeking asylum in Britain diminish.

It will enable the detention and prompt return of individuals who enter the UK illegally, either to a safe third country or their country of origin.

Countries on the UK safe states list

Other countries deemed safe by the UK include Albania and Switzerland, as well as the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) states. A country can only be added to the UK’s safe states list – known legislatively as Section 80AA – if the Home Secretary is satisfied that there is, in general, no serious risk of persecution of its nationals, and; removal of nationals to that country cannot go against the UK’s obligations under the Human Rights Convention.

