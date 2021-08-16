New Delhi: After Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country, letting Taliban forces enter the presidential palace and wait for “peaceful transfer” of power, India is trying to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from the capital Kabul, which is gripped by fear and panic after the rapid developments.Also Read - Taliban Will Kill Us, Women Won't Have Rights Anymore: Woman Upon Arrival in Delhi from Kabul

India has prepared all contingencies and eventualities including evacuating its staff in its embassy in Kabul as well as Indian citizens stranded in the country, said people tracking developments in Afghanistan.

Reports said that a fleet of C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has been kept on standby to undertake evacuation missions.

India will not put the lives of its staffers at the embassy and its citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation, sources said.

“The government is closely monitoring fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian Embassy in Kabul at any risk,” a source said.

However, there is no official comment from India on the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan.

Air India says flight services to Afghanistan not cancelled yet

Air India officials said that there is no plan yet to cancel its flights from Kabul and it is scheduled to operate on Monday too. Sources said Air India will continue the flight from Kabul if possible.

Currently, only Air India is operating flights between India and Afghanistan.

However, they stated that the airline is monitoring the situation closely and it would take appropriate action as required.

US, other countries speeding up evacuation of officials from Afghanistan

The US is completely pulling out all personnel from the embassy in Kabul over the next 72 hours, including the top officials, CNN reported citing sources.

Canada and Sweden are also set to withdraw their personnel from the embassy in Kabul.

Sweden will evacuate all embassy staff in Kabul, Afghanistan, by no later than Monday, CNN quoted Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde as saying.

US to take over air traffic control at Kabul airport

The United States has announced that it will be taking over air traffic control at Kabul airport and will expand the country’s security presence to nearly 6,000 troops to facilitate the safe departure of the American and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the US Department of State and Department of Defence said the US will be transferring thousands of American citizens as well as locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul and their families over the coming days.

The US has flown approximately 500 staff members from the US Embassy in Kabul out of Afghanistan today, a defence official told CNN.

Approximately 4,000 US Embassy staff members are still to fly out of the country, including US citizens and Afghan nationals who work for the embassy, two defence officials said.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)