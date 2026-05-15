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India, UAE pact on LPG, oil reserves to shield economy from global oil shock

India, UAE pact on LPG, oil reserves to shield economy from global oil shock

India signed a pact with UAE for the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to help ease the impact of war. The deal is vital to maintain supply stability amid ongoing global tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold delegation-level talks, in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

India signed a strategic deal with United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to help ease the impact of war. The move comes at a time when the world faces a crisis triggered by the war between Iran and United States.

Being the second-largest LPG importer globally, India considers this deal vital to maintain supply stability amid ongoing global tensions. It was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-hour visit to the UAE.

In addition to the LPG deal, both countries signed an MoU on strategic petroleum reserves. The agreement was announced just hours after fuel prices in India were hiked by Rs 3 per litre for petrol and diesel on May 15.

These key deals were signed during Modi’s quick stopover in Abu Dhabi en route to the India–Nordic Summit. Modi met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) during his short visit amid ongoing unrest in West Asia.

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PM Modi in UAE

Addressing the UAE leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his “second home” and thanked the Emirati side for the warm reception extended to him.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home,” PM Modi said, adding that the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft during his arrival was “a matter of pride for the people of India.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE leadership for expressing condolences over the recent natural disaster in Uttar Pradesh and said he had been personally eager to meet the UAE president. “We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable in any way,” PM Modi stated during the talks.

Referring to the broader regional situation, PM Modi said the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia was being felt globally and reiterated India’s support for diplomacy and dialogue. “India has always prioritised dialogue and diplomacy for solving problems,” he said, while emphasizing that keeping the Strait of Hormuz “free, open, and safe” remained a top priority.

The prime minister also underlined the growing importance of the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership. “In the current situation, the importance of the India-UAE strategic partnership has increased manifold,” he said.

PM Modi noted that both countries had agreed during the UAE president’s January visit to India to “qualitatively upgrade” bilateral cooperation and said “remarkable progress” had already been achieved across sectors in a short period of time.

“In the coming times, we will continue to move forward together in every field,” PM Modi said, reiterating India’s readiness to cooperate with the UAE in efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

Also Read: UAE takes major action after Iranian missile, drone attack on Fujairah; restricts airspace till this date

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