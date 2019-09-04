New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that his country stands shoulder to shoulder with India in the fight against terror while answering a question from British MPs on the developments from the G7 summit that took place last month in France. He had met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

He said, “I indeed had an extremely good conversation with PM Modi and we agreed to strengthen our cooperation not just on the security side where clearly UK and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terror but also on military cooperation in the Asia Pacific region where we share much interest and of course in free trade as well.”

Both the leaders had held a conversation over the phone in August during which PM Modi had raised the violence by Pakistani diaspora, along with Khalistanis in front of the Indian mission in London on Indian Independence day, to which the British PM had assured the safety of the mission.

The British Parliament also discussed Kashmir with British foreign secretary Dominic Raab reiterating that it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

Dominic Raab said, “Dispute over Kashmir between Pakistan and India is for them to resolve.”

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab spoke to EAM S Jaishankar on 7th on August in which he had raised concerned about the situation in Kashmir.

Calling violence in front of Indian mission by Pakistani groups “deplorable” Raab said there is a need to “reduce tension” and allow proper dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Reported by Sidhant Sibal/Karan Singh