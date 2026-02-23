Home

India issues warning for nationals in Iran, asks them to leave country as Iran-US tensions escalate; helplines released

India has urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately amid rising Tehran–US tensions, sharing emergency contacts and safety guidelines as fears of regional escalation continue to grow.

India issues urgent advisory, asking its citizens to leave Iran immediately as Tehran–US tensions escalate and regional security concerns intensify.

New Delhi: All Indians and People of Indian Origin (PIO) staying in Iran have been asked to leave the country “at the earliest” by commercial flights, according to an update advisory by India’s embassy in Tehran.

The new advisory comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington have flared up amid concerns of a possible military confrontation in the region.

“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and People of Indian Origin (PIO) present in Iran are requested to leave Iran by the earliest available flight,” the Embassy said in the advisory dated February 23, 2026.

Advisory urges Indians in Iran to leave ‘at the earliest’

Echoing previous advisories issued earlier this year, the embassy said that “all Indians” including students, pilgrims, businessmen and tourists currently in Iran were requested to leave “at the earliest” owing to the ongoing situation in the country.

Indian nationals have also been asked to:

Be vigilant and refrain from travelling to areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place.

Maintain contact with the Embassy for further information or help.

Keep abreast of local media.

The Embassy further asked all Indian nationals to keep their travel documents – including passports, PIO cards etc. handy.

“The Embassy also urges all Indian Nationals to carry their travel documents including passports and PIO cards handy,” the advisory said.

Emergency contact numbers and email shared

Issuing emergency contact numbers for those stranded in Iran, the Embassy in Tehran also urged Indians not registered with the mission to do so “using the online registration facility on their website.”

The contact numbers and email shared by the Embassy are listed below:

+98 912 810 9115

+98 912 810 9109

+98 912 810 9102

+98 993 217 9359

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

Iran tensions rise with US

The advisory comes as tensions rise between Iran and the U.S. Tehran and Washington have traded sharp warnings over Iran’s nuclear programme and U.S. troop deployments in the region, amid fears that tensions could escalate into military action.

The protests organised by Iranian citizens disgruntled over economic conditions and governance have spread across several cities in the country with some world countries issuing advisories for their citizens in Iran.

