‘India-US trade deal 99 pc finalised’: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor makes big announcement

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said officials from both sides are actively engaged in discussions and are committed to concluding the agreement.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor- File image- IANS

India-US trade agreement: In a historic development between the two global economies, a significant breakthrough appears imminent for the India-US economic partnership. In the recent development, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on Wednesday that a long-anticipated interim trade agreement is effectively “99 per cent there.” With only minimal details left to settle, the deal signals a major step forward in bilateral relations. This optimism suggests both nations are on the cusp of finalizing a framework that promises to reshape trade dynamics and deepen strategic ties between the two global powers. Here are all the details you need to know about the India-US trade agreement announced by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

What did US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor say on India-US trade agreement?

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the CITI India 2026 Conference here, Gor said officials from both sides are actively engaged in discussions and are committed to concluding the agreement, which he described as a “win-win” outcome for India and the United States.

“This morning, I met with the United States delegation visiting from Washington, D.C. Our Deputy Trade Negotiator, who was in Delhi for several days of discussions, is here with a large team,” he said.

“We are very optimistic about the agreement. We are 99 per cent there, and the remaining one per cent is being worked out,” Gor told reporters. He added that the delegation would return to Delhi on Wednesday to meet Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as negotiations enter the final phase. “The delegation is meeting officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of External Affairs, and we will travel back to Delhi tomorrow morning to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal,” he mentioned.

Gor also highlighted the pace at which the discussions have progressed, saying negotiations on the proposed India-US trade deal have been underway for around one-and-a-half years, compared to nearly 19 years taken for the European Union’s trade agreement with India.

“Both the United States and India are like-minded partners and are committed to finalising the deal. We believe it will be a win-win outcome for both countries, and we are very excited about its prospects,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)