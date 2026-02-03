India-US trade deal: Here’s what gets cheaper in India and what will be costlier

Home

India-US trade deal: Heres what gets cheaper in India and what will be costlier

The much-anticipated trade deal between India and the United States has been announced. However, this announcement comes after Trump's claim that India will stop buying oil from Russia.

A trade deal has been announced between India and the United States. US President Donald Trump has claimed that after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US has suddenly reduced the 50% tariff on India to 18%. Delighted with this deal, PM Modi has also thanked Trump. The US claims that this major deal was reached after India stopped buying oil from Russia. The big question is: will India have to pay a heavy price for stopping oil from Russia? How much will it cost India if it buys Venezuelan oil?

After talking to PM Modi on phone, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a powerful and respected leader of his country. Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25 percent to 18 percent.”

What might get cheaper

According to reports, US goods imported into India could see a decline in retail prices as tariff relief eases entry costs.

Agricultural goods such as like pulses, dairy, processed foods are likely to benefit from reduced import levies, offering potential price relief to consumers amid rising food inflation.

Tech hardware and components such as laptops, gadgets, electronics may also become more competitively priced in the Indian market.

Additionally, processed foods, packaged goods, appliances could see improved affordability as import‑related expenses decrease.

What gets cheaper for Indian exports to the US

Textiles and apparel

Gems and jewellery

Steel, chemicals, engineering goods

What Still Might Be Expensive

Steel, aluminium and copper

Auto components

