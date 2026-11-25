India-US trade deal in trouble? Trump plans fresh tariffs on 16 countries; New Delhi may pay more than Japan, EU

India could face higher US tariffs as Donald Trump prepares fresh duties on 16 economies over alleged industrial overproduction and government subsidies. The move could complicate the ongoing India-US trade deal negotiations.

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India-US trade deal in trouble? Trump plans fresh tariffs on 16 countries; New Delhi may pay more than Japan, EU (Image: Trump X account)

India could face another round of higher tariffs from the United States as President Donald Trump’s administration prepares to impose additional import duties on 16 countries and trading partners over alleged unfair trade practices. The proposed move could put fresh pressure on Indian exporters and complicate ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the European Union (EU) are among the economies that could be affected, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce the findings of a months-long investigation into industrial subsidies and excess production capacity. The announcement could come as early as this week, although the timeline is subject to change.

The investigation is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to bring back its tariff policy after the US Supreme Court struck down a major part of Trump’s earlier tariff programme in February 2026.

For India, the development comes at a crucial time as both countries are trying to finalise an interim trade agreement. The possibility of fresh duties could affect Indian businesses that depend on the American market.

Why is Trump planning fresh tariffs on India and 15 other economies?

The Trump administration believes that several countries are producing more goods than their domestic markets can consume. It alleges that government subsidies, financial support and other benefits allow manufacturers in these countries to keep production costs low.

According to Washington, these cheaper products are then sold in international markets at competitive prices, making it difficult for American companies to compete.

The US argues that such practices create an unfair advantage for foreign manufacturers and put American industries at a disadvantage.

The investigation was launched under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. This provision allows Washington to investigate trade practices that it considers unfair or harmful to American businesses and impose trade penalties if violations are established.

The 16 economies covered by the investigation are India, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and the European Union.

India could face higher tariffs than some US trade partners

The proposed duties are expected to vary from country to country. The Trump administration is considering different tariff rates depending on the extent of industrial overproduction and the trade arrangements already reached with individual economies.

According to people familiar with the discussions, Japan, South Korea and the European Union could face tariffs of 15 per cent or less, in line with the limits under their existing trade arrangements with Washington.

India and Vietnam, however, could face comparatively higher duties. China is also expected to face particularly high tariffs because the US considers its industrial subsidies and excess production a major concern.

The final rates have not been announced yet. Some US officials have indicated that the proposed duties could be similar to those imposed by Trump in 2025.

The administration is also considering a system under which tariffs could increase further if countries continue to expand production beyond market demand or fail to make changes to their policies.

Steel, aluminium and automobiles could be excluded from some of the proposed measures as these products already face separate US duties on national security grounds.

India-US trade deal faces another hurdle

The latest tariff threat comes at a time when India and the US are trying to finalise their bilateral trade agreement. Both countries announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February 2026. Under the proposed arrangement, the US had agreed to bring down its reciprocal tariff rate on several Indian products to 18 per cent.

The agreement was expected to improve market access for Indian exporters and strengthen trade ties between the two countries. However, its finalisation has been delayed following a US Supreme Court ruling in February that struck down Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariff measures.

Washington is now working on a new tariff structure, making it difficult for both sides to finalise the legal terms of their agreement.

India’s Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said in November that negotiations had reached their final stages, but the agreement could not be signed until the US finalised its new tariff framework.