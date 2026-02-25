India-Venezuela Oil Trade sees MASSIVE surge, two million barrels across three cargo ships signal shift in international trade, Reliance plans to...

Home

It is important to note that VLCCs are among the largest vessels in global shipping, capable of carrying nearly twice as much cargo as Suezmax tankers and almost four times more than Aframax tankers.

India-Venezuela Oil Trade sees MASSIVE surge, two million barrels across three cargo ships signal shift

New Delhi: In a major development, Venezuela has reportedly started exporting oil to India on a large scale. Signaling a major shift in trade flows following a supply deal between Venezuela and the United States, massive tankers capable of carrying up to 2 million (20 lakh) barrels of crude oil are heading toward Indian shores. According to the reports, the South American nation has chartered Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) for exports. This move is expected to boost deliveries to India.

Here are some of the key details:

Three VLCCs chartered by Vitol and Trafigura have been allotted March loading slots at state oil company PDVSA’s Jose terminal.

According to a Reuters report, the three VLCCs chartered by Vitol and Trafigura are Nissos Kea, Nissos Kythnos, and Arzana

Sources say all three are headed to India. Another supertanker, Olympic Lion, is also expected to arrive in Venezuela.

Following these developments, larger cargo shipments from next month are likely to reduce transportation costs and speed up deliveries.

This development has come at a crucial time for Indian refiners.

Before supplies were disrupted due to US sanctions in 2019, India was once the third-largest buyer of Venezuelan crude oil.

To recall, the US energy major Chevron has recently sold its first Venezuelan crude cargo to Reliance Industries since December 2023. The Boscan heavy crude shipment marks the first such sale in nearly six years. Sources said Reliance has also purchased a 2-million-barrel cargo from Vitol and is considering buying directly from PDVSA.

How much Venezuela’s oil exports have increased

Most of Venezuela’s crude exports were being shipped in medium-sized tankers to US refineries or Caribbean storage hubs at the beginning of 2026. The shift to VLCCs now signals a logistical upgrade.

After sanctions were eased, Venezuela’s oil exports rose from around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December to approximately 800,000 bpd in January. However, this sharp surge has left millions of barrels unsold in storage — a volume that Indian refiners could help absorb.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.