New Delhi: A month after India took the lead with Prime Minister Narendra Modi bringing the SAARC leaders together through a video-conference amid rising coronavirus cases in the populous region, Pakistan has now proposed a video conference of SAARC nations, to be held on Thursday — to discuss ways to promote deeper cooperation among the member countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Office (FO) said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Health Zafar Mirza will lead the Pakistan delegation.

Besides ministers and senior officials, the meeting will be attended by Secretary-General SAARC Esala Ruwan Weerakon. The SAARC nations vowed to jointly combat the coronavirus as Prime Minister Modi proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India and asserted that the region can best respond to the pandemic by coming together, and not growing apart.