India warns UN Security Council against terrorists misusing emerging technologies, urges vigilance against hacking during conflicts

India warns the UN Security Council against terrorists misusing emerging technologies and AI, calling for vigilance against hacking during conflicts while highlighting its digital infrastructure security.

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India's Permanent Representative P Harish speaks at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday (IANS)

United Nations: In a significant global development impacting the internal security of India, India has warned against terrorists deploying emerging technologies and called for vigilance against hacking during conflict situations. India’s Permanent Representative highlighted the issue of “the potential misuse of these emerging technologies by terrorists and non-State actors is a matter of grave concern.” Harish expressed concern over the trend towards a widening technology gap that disadvantages the Global South through export controls and licensing procedures.

India’s Permanent Representative highlights issue of potential misuse of emerging technologies by terrorists

Highlighting domestic preparedness, Harish noted that India has made safeguarding its digital infrastructure a key priority. He stated that India has achieved robust advancements in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, reflecting a clear emphasis on protecting critical information infrastructure and ensuring the uninterrupted continuity of essential civilian services.

Harish said on Tuesday (local time). “Incomplete, inaccurate, or deliberately manipulated data through AI can undermine decision-making,” he said at a Security Council debate on ‘Conflict Resolution in an Era of Rapid Technological Change’. He said that India has made protecting its digital infrastructure a priority.

India’s robust advancements in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity

“India has made robust advancements in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, reflecting a clear emphasis on protecting critical information infrastructure and ensuring the continuity of essential civilian services”.

“Domestically, the Information Technology Act and its associated rules establish robust protections against unauthorised access, data tampering, and disruption of computer systems, which remain relevant during armed conflict,” he added. “Rapid technological advances are fundamentally transforming the nature of conflict and the international security landscape,” he said.

What did Microsoft’s 2026 Digital Defense Report find?

A Microsoft official highlighted the growing risks to digital infrastructure driven by artificial intelligence. The company’s Corporate Vice President Frederick Humphries said Microsoft’s 2026 Digital Defense Report found that the window for responding to cyberattacks is shrinking, and newly found vulnerabilities in software or systems can now be turned into a working attack in less than 24 hours. Because of this, preventing escalation becomes more difficult as there is less time to verify events or communicate intentions.

“Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and emerging digital technologies present unprecedented opportunities, but also introduce new vulnerabilities and risks across the entire conflict cycle,” Harish said. But humans should have primacy over systems, he emphasised.

(With inputs from agencies)