EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • India was on hit list: Osama Bin Laden wanted to attack India years before 9/11, CIA documents reveal

India was on hit list: Osama Bin Laden wanted to attack India years before 9/11, CIA documents reveal

Terrorist leader Osama bin Laden planned to attack India and Pakistan years ago, a newly declassified CIA brief has revealed.

Written by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 13, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
osama bin laden
India was on hit list: Osama Bin Laden wanted to attack India years before 9/11, CIA documents reveal | Iamge: AI

Osama Bin Laden Wanted To Attack India: The most wanted terrorist in the world, Osama bin Laden, wanted to attack several cities in India and other countries, a newly declassified CIA intelligence brief has revealed. Laden-led al-Qaeda listed India and Pakistan as possible targets for terrorist attacks before the September 11 (9/11), 2001, attack in the United States, which killed around 2,996 people, according to the top-secret document prepared for US President Bill Clinton in 1998.

Read more: Anatomy of 9/11: How Osama bin Laden turned planes into missiles against the US

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.