India was on hit list: Osama Bin Laden wanted to attack India years before 9/11, CIA documents reveal

Osama Bin Laden Wanted To Attack India: The most wanted terrorist in the world, Osama bin Laden, wanted to attack several cities in India and other countries, a newly declassified CIA intelligence brief has revealed. Laden-led al-Qaeda listed India and Pakistan as possible targets for terrorist attacks before the September 11 (9/11), 2001, attack in the United States, which killed around 2,996 people, according to the top-secret document prepared for US President Bill Clinton in 1998.
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