  • India Wins UN Statistical Commission Election; Defeats China, South Korea and UAE

India on Wednesday registered a massive victory in the UN Statistical Commission election-securing 46 out of 53 votes

Published: April 5, 2023 11:29 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered a massive victory in the UN Statistical Commission election-securing 46 out of 53 votes, leaving rivals ROK (23) China(19) and UAE(15) far behind. This was a multi-cornered election, four candidates for two seats.

Soon after the victory, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and congratulated team India. “India elected to the highest UN 🇺🇳 statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election.”

“India’s expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission,” he added.

