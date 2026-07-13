India withdraws 2017 travel restriction notification for Yemen, urges Indians to avoid non-essential travel

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also recommended that Indian citizens living in Yemen stay alert and minimize their traveling across the country in view of the current security situation.

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India withdraws 2017 travel restriction notification for Yemen, urges Indians to avoid non-essential travel(Photo Credit: AI Generated by ChatGPT)

In a major move, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has withdrawn the 2017 Gazette notification that imposed travel restrictions on Yemen, while continuing to urge Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the conflict-hit nation. In an updated travel advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the earlier gazette notification dated October 3, 2017, has been withdrawn through the government’s gazette notification dated July 10, following a review of the travel restrictions.

What changes has the MEA made to its Yemen travel advisory?

The MEA stated, “The Ministry of External Affairs has reviewed the restrictions on travel to Yemen and, accordingly, withdrawn the earlier Gazette Notification No. 3223 (E) dated October 3, 2017, vide the Government of India Gazette Notification No. 3760 (E) dated July 10, 2026. Notwithstanding the above, the Ministry of External Affairs continues to advise all Indian nationals to refrain from non-essential travel to Yemen,” as reported by news agency ANI.

What should Indian nationals know before planning travel to Yemen?

However, regardless of the withdrawal of the previous notification, the MEA has still advised citizens against non-essential travel to Yemen. The advisory read, “If such travel is unavoidable, it should be undertaken only after a thorough assessment of the local security situation, and travel to active conflict zones must be avoided.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also recommended that Indian citizens living in Yemen stay alert and minimize their traveling across the country in view of the current security situation. Moreover, Indian citizens currently in Yemen, or those planning to travel there, have been strongly advised to register with the Embassy of India in Riyadh to facilitate better communication and assistance in case of emergencies. “Indian nationals in Yemen and those who need to travel to Yemen are strongly advised to register with the Embassy of India in Riyadh to facilitate better communication and assistance in case of emergencies,” the MEA added.

(With ANI Inputs)