‘India, world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy, fills us with amazement’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese

In a statement, the Australian PM said, "I send my best wishes to everyone celebrating India's 80th Independence Day. The path to an independent India was by no means easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief, and determination, it embarked on a new beginning filled with hope. In the eight decades since that momentous day, India has grown ever stronger."

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(File photo: IANS/X/@AlboMP)

New Delhi: Extending his best wishes on India’s 80th Independence Day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday praised the country’s remarkable progress and its global stature as the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy.

In a statement, the Australian PM said, “I send my best wishes to everyone celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day. The path to an independent India was by no means easy, but through the sheer power of will, belief, and determination, it embarked on a new beginning filled with hope. In the eight decades since that momentous day, India has grown ever stronger.”

He added, “Today, as the world’s largest democracy and fastest-growing major economy, India amazes us with the scale of its achievements and the vastness of its potential.”

PM Albanese spoke about the significance of the occasion for the Indian-Australian community, emphasising the community’s contribution to strengthening the robust ties and mutual relationship between the two nations.

The Australian PM said, “I know the Indian-Australian community will look back on the past 80 years with pride, celebrating its long and rich heritage while also looking forward to a future full of promise. Together, we celebrate all that connects our nations—from our strong economic and strategic partnership to the immense contributions of the vibrant Indian-Australian community in our country.”

He further said, “We are excited to deepen engagement between Australia and India in new and growing areas, and this is greatly supported by people of Indian origin living in Australia, who serve as a vibrant link in our cherished friendship. I join you in celebrating India’s history and culture, its rich diversity, and its extraordinary achievements, as well as the bright future that lies ahead for us together.”

(With IANS inputs)